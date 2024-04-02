RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 63 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,140.21. 325,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,096. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $851.22 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,076.05 and a 200 day moving average of $993.36. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

