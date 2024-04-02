RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ remained flat at $23.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

