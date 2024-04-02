RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.91. 1,415,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

