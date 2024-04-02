RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 2.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jabil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile



Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

