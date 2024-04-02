Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Newton One Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 498,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,414. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

