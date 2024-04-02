Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Down 2.8%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Seneca Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

About Seneca Financial

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

