Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Drops By 9.2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 253,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $982.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $297.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

