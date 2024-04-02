Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Decreases By 7.7%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 3,775,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

