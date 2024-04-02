Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 14.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,330,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 29th total of 31,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,643,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $813.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.