Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expands By 15.4%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 996,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. 693,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

