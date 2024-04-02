Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Decreases By 10.0%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.97. 1,705,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,403. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $78.89 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

