Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Rises By 11.0%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Meta Data Stock Down 25.9 %

Shares of AIU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 182,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

