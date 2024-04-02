Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Rises By 11.0%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Meta Data Stock Down 25.9 %
Shares of AIU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 182,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Meta Data has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
Meta Data Company Profile
