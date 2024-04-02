Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Increases By 10.5%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $59,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 187,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of 879.88 and a beta of 2.40. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

