SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Position Raised by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of RWX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 56,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

