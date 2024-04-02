SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 170,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

