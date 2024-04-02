SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.92. 263,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

