Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $782,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,167,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at $29,658,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. 370,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $116.36.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

