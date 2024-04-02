Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Down 57.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 57.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51,163% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Superdry Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Superdry

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.