Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Down 57.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 57.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51,163% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Superdry Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Superdry
Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superdry
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.