Ultra Market Cap Reaches $82.25 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $82.25 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,485.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.64 or 0.00959966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00130452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016834 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23628608 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,994,261.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

