Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.53. 970,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

