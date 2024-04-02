Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VYMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 376,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,067. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
