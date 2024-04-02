Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 4,789,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

