Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 140,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 55,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.