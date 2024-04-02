WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 44,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Get WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 2,588.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 156,437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.