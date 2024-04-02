WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 146,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 133,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

