WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $221.40 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.40 million and approximately $10.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005244 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02215577 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

