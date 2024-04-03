16,103 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARKF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,808. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.