31,800 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 849,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 517,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 1,202,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

