42-coin (42) Price Hits $50,001.89 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $50,001.89 or 0.75762192 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $11.43 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00149675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00016360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.