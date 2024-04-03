Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.
Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.
