Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 147,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
