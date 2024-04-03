Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 147,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

