Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.
AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 515,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.51.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
