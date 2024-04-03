Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 42.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $133,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,808. The company has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.97.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

