Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.48

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$83.48 and last traded at C$82.57, with a volume of 865671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.3342094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

