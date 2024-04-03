Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 20,085,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,498. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

