Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 290,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 149,466 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.11.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

