Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 928334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 43.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

