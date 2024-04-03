Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of AON worth $79,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.64. The company had a trading volume of 701,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,772. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.85 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.53.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

