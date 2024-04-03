Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 1,145,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,782,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

