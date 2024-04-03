AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 33.3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 353,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 76,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 33.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at AsiaBaseMetals
In related news, Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 360,500 shares of company stock worth $35,905 in the last 90 days. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile
AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
