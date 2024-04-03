Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.66

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 260760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

