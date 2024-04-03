Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

