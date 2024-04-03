AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 35,255,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,595,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

