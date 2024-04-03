AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 38,141,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,769,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.