AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 14,537,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 38,451,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

