Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.76 ($19.10) and last traded at €17.76 ($19.10). 24,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.46 ($18.77).

Aumann Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.06. The company has a market cap of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.05.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

