Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 40,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

AVAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

