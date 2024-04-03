Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $46.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00014485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00022231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,232.87 or 0.99933379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00134714 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,895,690 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

