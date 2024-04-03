AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.37

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 319099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

