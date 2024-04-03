B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Shares Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.00. 28,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 45,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

